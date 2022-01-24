Monday on the NewsHour, the United States puts thousands of troops on heightened alert as the threat of Russian invasion grows more severe. Then, markets take a major tumble amid possible interest rate hikes and ongoing inflation. And, Tamara Keith and Amy Walter discuss both parties' moves to punish their own members and President Joe Biden's pledge to get out and talk to voters more.
Segments From This Episode
U.S. puts troops on high alert as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate4 min
News Wrap: Supreme Court rejects GOP challenge to proxy voting in the House5 min
Examining the U.S. response options to the Russia-Ukraine conflict10 min
What’s behind the current stock market volatility?7 min
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Sinema censure, Biden presser and hot mic moment10 min
Miami City Ballet tackles Swan Lake with a nod to history, special emphasis on acting7 min
High school can be hard. Here’s how one teacher helps her students skate through it4 min
A Brief But Spectacular take on immigrant justice in America4 min