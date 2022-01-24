January 24, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, the United States puts thousands of troops on heightened alert as the threat of Russian invasion grows more severe. Then, markets take a major tumble amid possible interest rate hikes and ongoing inflation. And, Tamara Keith and Amy Walter discuss both parties' moves to punish their own members and President Joe Biden's pledge to get out and talk to voters more.

