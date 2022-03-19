Racist language may soon be gone from Alabama’s constitution

Hari Sreenivasan:

Most people might not think often about their state constitution, but Alabama's governing document has been hotly debated since it was written in 1901.

Earlier this month, the Alabama Senate passed some important changes to the constitution that will be on the ballot for voters this fall.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Megan Thompson reports from Montgomery for our series, "Alabama Reckoning," exploring the state efforts to address the racism of its past.