Expert analyzes new account of GOP deal that used Iran hostage crisis for gain

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Kaisha Young

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Audio

The Iran hostage crisis consumed the last year of the Carter presidency, contributing to a perception of weakness. Saturday, a new allegation has surfaced that Ronald Reagan's campaign worked to prevent the U.S. hostages from being freed before Election Day. Gary Sick, who was the Iran expert on President Carter’s National Security Council, joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch