News Wrap: Putin makes unannounced stop in occupied Mariupol

In our news wrap Sunday, Putin made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Swiss bank UBS has agreed to acquire its troubled rival Credit Suisse, rescuers searched for survivors after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook southern Ecuador and parts of Peru, and Mike Pence defended Donald Trump after Trump said he expected to be arrested in connection to a hush-money case.
