Sunday on PBS News Weekend, a new allegation that Reagan’s 1980 campaign worked to sabotage President Carter’s efforts to free American hostages in Iran. A massive belt of seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean is threatening beaches in the U.S., Mexico and Caribbean. Then, how the growing world of #BookTok is driving book sales. Plus, the story of a 20th-century physicist who indelibly changed her field.
