Exploring hate: How antisemitism fuels white nationalism

Hari Sreenivasan:

Four leading authorities joined me recently in an online forum to detail that connection.

Racial justice activist Eric Ward, American University professor Pamela Nadell, former homeland security analyst Daryl Johnson, and former white nationalist Derek Black tackled extremist groups, the conspiracy theories driving their beliefs and the current and historic roots of antisemitism that underlie their convictions.

This segment is part of our ongoing series "Exploring Hate: Antisemitism, Racism and Extremism."

Derek, I want to ask, is anti-Semitism, a sort of binding agent.