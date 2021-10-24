Trial of the white nationalists behind the 2017 Charlottesville rally is set to begin

Amy Spitalnick:

I think this is deeply personal for everyone involved, including me. I'm the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, and if you had asked me five or 10 years ago, will you be suing Nazis professionally in the year 2021, I probably would have thought you were crazy. But that is where we're at right now in terms of the world we're living in. We're living in a moment of rising extremism and hate, and it requires a response. It requires accountability. And so it's deeply personal for me, particularly because so much of the hate that we saw four years ago and in the cycle of violence since has direct echoes of the same hate that claimed the lives of so many of my family members and so many others. It specifically involved comments like next stop Charlottesville, final stop at Auschwitz, and talked about gassing the Jews and so many of the other horrific slurs and hate that we all know too well from the darkest times in our history. It is certainly not an easy time we're living in. It's a scary time, but the fact that we're able to use the tools we have to do something in these moments is powerful.