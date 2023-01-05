Exploring the threats to democracy that remain two years after Jan. 6

Laura Barrón-López:

Extremist political factions remain emboldened.

Former President Donald Trump's third presidential bid is built on lies about U.S. elections, and cities are reporting record number of hate crimes.

Here to discuss is Cynthia Miller-Idriss, the director of American University's Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab, and Kim Scheppele, a constitutional scholar at Princeton University.

Thank you, ladies, for joining the "NewsHour."

Cynthia, I want to start with you.

One of the biggest takeaways after the midterms was that a lot of election deniers that were running in statewide races lost. They suffered big defeats. But you have said that the fever still hasn't broken. Why?