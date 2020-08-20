Extreme heat, strong winds and intense lightning create California tinder box

Stephanie Sy:

Thick smoke blanketed parts of Northern California for another day, as ferocious wildfires threatened thousands of homes in their path.

Firefighters are struggling to get them under control. The steep terrain, tinder-dry brush, and scorching heat are complicating their efforts. Amid gusty winds, a helicopter pilot on a water-dropping mission died when he crashed in Western Fresno County yesterday, the first known fire-related fatality.

Crews are simultaneously battling more than two dozen major fires across the state, from Wine Country and communities surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area on down to Southern California, and smaller blazes are flaring up.

Many of the fires were sparked by an unprecedented amount of lightning earlier this week. Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes were reported in a span of just 72 hours. The extraordinary conditions were triggered by severe thunderstorms, coupled with hot desert air from Arizona and Nevada and moisture from a tropical storm off the coast of Mexico.

John Gardiner described the terrifying scene near his home in Vacaville, about 35 miles southwest of Sacramento.