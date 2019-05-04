Facebook moderators battle hate speech and violence

Casey Newton:

That's right. And the reason for that is that Facebook requires all of these folks to sign a nondisclosure agreement. That has some benefits. It discourages them from talking about personal information of Facebook users. And it also protects their safety. Facebook, you know if folks knew that they were moderating content for Facebook, maybe Facebook removed one of their posts, you can imagine that that could lead to some some pretty ugly confrontation.

So those NDAs have a positive side to them but they also have a negative side which is that a lot of the folks that I spoke with said they didn't even feel comfortable talking about their work with their their partners, their spouses, their family members, their close friends because they were worried that they would be held legally liable for violating this NDA.

And when you consider the kind of content that they're looking at and how depressing and upsetting some of that content is that can put some of them into a very dark place, right, where they feel like they can't they don't have anyone that they can talk to.

So I talked to a number of folks who told me that they had developed symptoms that closely resemble post-traumatic stress disorder and then in another sort of strange twist a lot of the moderators I spoke with said that the more that they reviewed content about sort of fringe conspiracy theories, the more they themselves came to believe it.

And so a lot of the moderators I've spoken with now believe in some of the conspiracy theories that they'd been asked to moderate.