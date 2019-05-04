Venezuelan standoff continues between Maduro and Guaidó

Christopher Sabatini:

Well there are two theories on this. One is that maybe this was all staged by Cuban intelligence interests and the Russians to basically flush out who were disloyal, the slow elements within the mother of governments. It was all a setup. And some people are saying that. And that's really part and parcel of what Cuba has done within its own country for decades now.

There's also this idea that basically Guaidó may have overplayed his hand that this this desire to see regime change as one former administration official put it, hope is not a strategy but that's really all they had in this sense that well, these negotiations are ongoing, this time it will work. It's been three times now that Guaidó has called people to the streets, called for the military to defect or flip against Maduro and it hasn't worked. And he's dealing with less and less political capital each time he does this.