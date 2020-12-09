Facebook under fire as states seek to reign in the social media giant

Judy Woodruff:

Facebook is one of the most valuable companies in the world, but its dominance is the subject of major new antitrust actions. A pair of lawsuits filed by the Federal Trade Commission and by 46 states, along with the District of Columbia and the territory of Guam, allege that Facebook used its power illegally to drive out competition and buy out rivals, specifically Instagram and WhatsApp.

Phil Weiser is the attorney general for the state of Colorado. He's a Democrat. He was part of this lawsuit. And he joins us now.

Mr. Attorney General, thank you so much for being here.

And I should say, before we begin, we want to note for the record that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative founded by Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, they are a "NewsHour" funder, that organization.

But, to you, Mr. Attorney General, tell us what it is that you and the others who are part of this lawsuit by these states allege that Facebook has done illegally.