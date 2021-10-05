Facebook whistleblower asks Congress to regulate tech giant’s influence on users

William Brangham:

For its part, Facebook has rejected these criticisms, and says its internal research about Instagram has been taken out of context.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said on Twitter today that Frances Haugen did not work on child safety or Instagram or research these issues, and has no direct knowledge of the topic from her work at Facebook.

But, last week, amid criticism in response to some of these revelations, Facebook paused a plan for a new Instagram kids feature for those under the age of 13. Haugen resigned from Facebook in April, fed up, she said, with the company's inaction.

Today, she laid ultimate responsibility on Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.