Fauci on the BA.2 variant, funding for the COVID fight and the possibility of a new surge

Judy Woodruff:

To many Americans, this feels like one of the better moments of the pandemic.

The number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all down substantially, and, just about everywhere, restrictions have been loosened, and masking is optional.

But the U.S. is still losing more than 1,000 people a day, on average, to the virus, 1,000-plus. And as cases are seen rising in Europe and other countries, some experts wonder if there will be a surge here in just a few weeks.

I spoke about all of this a short time ago with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser.

Dr. Fauci, thank you very much for joining us.

First question, where is the United States with regard to COVID? We know cases are rising in Europe, in China, even reports in New York City. Are we in for another wave?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden: Well, we can't predict definitively about that, Judy.

But one thing is for sure, that we're still, as a country, going in the right direction with regard to the downward trajectory of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The caveat about that is, is that we generally follow the European Union, but particularly the U.K., by a few weeks, usually three or so weeks.

And if you look at what's going on, for example, in the U.K., when you combine the increased transmissibility of the BA.2, which is a sublineage variant of the original Omicron, together with the relaxation of some of the restrictions like mask-wearing and indoor concern about making sure people are vaccinated, and then you talk about the waning of immunity, they're starting to see an increase in case and, to some extent, an increase in hospitalization, even though they are not seeing an increase in — necessarily in severity of disease.

So I would not be surprised, Judy, if, in the next few weeks, we do see an uptick in cases. The really important issue is that, will that be manifested in an increase in severe disease that would lead to hospitalization?

Because you can expect that, when you open up, as we're doing with pulling back on the masking indoors, that you're going to see an increase in cases, hopefully that the degree of vaccination immunity and immunity associated with prior infection will protect us from get any severity of disease of any significance.

But we will have to remain and wait and see. Remember, the CDC said that pulling back on the metrics and letting there be more openness with regard to masking, we need to be ready, if necessary, to pivot back and maybe pull in a little bit more of the masking, if, in fact, we start getting a surge.