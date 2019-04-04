Faulty sensor led to horrifying ‘tug of war’ in cockpit of downed Boeing plane

William Brangham:

In a statement today, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged that this software system appeared to play a role in this crash and in the crash last fall of another Boeing 737 MAX in Indonesia.

Muilenburg said that, in both cases, the software was responding to erroneous sensors. He pledged the company would soon complete a software update and fix it, saying — quote — "We remain confident in the fundamental safety of the 737 MAX. When it returns to the skies, it will be among the safest airplanes ever to fly."

Our own Miles O'Brien is back tonight to walk through this news.

Miles, the report indicates that the software tried to push the nose of this plane downwards four different times. You're a trained pilot. Can you just help us understand what that must be like, if you're flying a plane, and you know this software is now trying to force your nose into the ground? That tug of war seems almost unimaginable to me.