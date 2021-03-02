FBI director sounds the alarm on the growing threat of domestic terrorism

Lisa Desjardins:

The hearing comes as the FBI continues to make near daily arrests related to the riot, so far, more than 300 people, with charges ranging from trespassing to conspiracy against the government.

Monday, federal prosecutors filed a revealing document in the case against Proud Boy leader Ethan Nordean, seen here with a megaphone on January 6. This charges that he and other Proud Boys raised money and collected protective gear weeks ahead.

On January 6, prosecutors allege, they used high-tech radios to communicate and purposely dressed incognito, no Proud Boy colors or clothing. This, prosecutors say, was to help with their plan to turn others in the crowd, who they called normies or normiecons, to join them in violent attack.

Wray said this is the rising threat, extremists with splintered motives.