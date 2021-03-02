What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Supreme Court hears challenges to two Arizona elections laws

John Yang
By —

John Yang

State legislatures across the country are trying to rewrite election laws after the contentious 2020 election. And as John Yang reports, a U.S. Supreme Court case argued Tuesday will determine how courts will assess those new laws.

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

