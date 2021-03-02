Supreme Court hears challenges to two Arizona elections laws

State legislatures across the country are trying to rewrite election laws after the contentious 2020 election. And as John Yang reports, a U.S. Supreme Court case argued Tuesday will determine how courts will assess those new laws.
State legislatures across the country are trying to rewrite election laws after the contentious 2020 election. And as John Yang reports, a U.S. Supreme Court case argued Tuesday will determine how courts will assess those new laws.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.