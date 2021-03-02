News Wrap: Texas lifts COVID mask mandate, ends limits on indoor dining

Judy Woodruff:

Also today, Mississippi and Louisiana also relax their COVID curbs, as did the city of San Francisco.

President Biden now says that a nation should have enough of a vaccine supply for every adult American by the end of May. His statement today was two months earlier than the previous estimate. The president also directed states to make a priority of vaccinating teachers.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate insisted today they will pass a COVID relief bill totaling $1.9 trillion, even with no Republican support.

Party leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell spoke at different events.