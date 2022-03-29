FDA and CDC authorize additional COVID booster shots for some Americans

William Brangham:

No, that is exactly right, Judy. This was definitely not a universally acclaimed move today by the CDC and the FDA.

Some people, like Dr. Bob Wachter at UCSF — we have had him on this show many times — he says he welcomes this move, he's going to get the booster himself. He's a mid-60s, healthy man. And he's going to recommend it to his patients.

But there are others, many others, like Dr. Carlos del Rio from Emory, who we have also had on the show, who argues that the evidence is really not clear, as you mentioned. They're not as confident about these — this Israeli data, because it's fairly preliminary.

And they say that, maybe for older people, maybe for immunocompromised people, but for the — but for 50-year-olds and people younger, that they're still getting good protection, and that that's not necessarily important.

Also, many of those people point out that the virus is still quite low in the country right now. And so you might want to try to time your booster for when and if a surge starts to occur. That's complicated for a lot of people to do.

But, remember, if you do get this booster, there is going to be some initial protection after about a week, but then it too will start to wane after three, four or five months. So, perhaps those people are arguing, maybe you want to wait.

And so there is some evidence also that spreading those doses out is beneficial. So, again, a complicated reaction to this move today.