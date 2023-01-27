FDA eases blood donation restrictions against men who have sex with men

Amna Nawaz:

The FDA today announced plans to ease a decades-old restriction preventing men who have sex with men from donating blood. A lifetime ban was put into place during the AIDS epidemic over fears of HIV transmission.

The new guidelines would ask all potential donors about their recent sexual history, instead of singling out queer men. Any potential donors who had anal sex in the last three months with new or multiple partners would not be allowed to donate. Anyone taking medications to prevent HIV infections would also be deferred for a period of time.

For more on this, I'm joined by Cole Williams. He founded the organization Pride and Plasma last spring to bring attention to this issue.

Cole, welcome. And thanks for joining us.

We have to point out that, for over a generation, gay and bisexual men have been shut out from donating blood as freely as anyone else and fighting for the right to do so.

When you — when you think about this moment, how important is it right now?

Cole Williams, Founder, Pride and Plasma: This is critical.

This is the biggest reduction that we have seen since the policy was implemented in 1985. Every time that they cut it back, there was still a blanket deferment policy. This is the first time that we have really seen the FDA look at individual donors and see what their individual risk is.