January 27, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, Memphis prepares for protests as video of the police killing of Tyre Nichols is released. The FDA proposes easing restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men, reversing what advocates have long-called discriminatory policies. Plus, we visit a Baltimore school to see how teachers are helping students catch up on unfinished learning from the pandemic.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch