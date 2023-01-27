Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, Memphis prepares for protests as video of the police killing of Tyre Nichols is released. The FDA proposes easing restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men, reversing what advocates have long-called discriminatory policies. Plus, we visit a Baltimore school to see how teachers are helping students catch up on unfinished learning from the pandemic.
