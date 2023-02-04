Fear, violence and chaos grip Haiti as gangs seize control

The island nation of Haiti has moved closer to the brink of collapse. Heavily armed gangs have taken over the capital and are targeting police after the country has been without a single elected official since early January. Jacqueline Charles, the Miami Herald's Caribbean correspondent, joins John Yang to discuss what she saw on a recent trip to Haiti.

