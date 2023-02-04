Fear, violence and chaos grip Haiti as gangs seize control

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
The island nation of Haiti has moved closer to the brink of collapse. Heavily armed gangs have taken over the capital and are targeting police after the country has been without a single elected official since early January. Jacqueline Charles, the Miami Herald's Caribbean correspondent, joins John Yang to discuss what she saw on a recent trip to Haiti.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
