February 4, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the spiraling crime and violence plaguing Haiti as the country teeters on the brink of collapse. Then, how artificial intelligence could change and possibly threaten democracy as the technology increasingly becomes a part of our lives. Plus, the story of Eunice Carter, a Black prosecutor who helped take down one of America’s most notorious mob bosses.

