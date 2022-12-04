Violence and instability in Haiti as ongoing crisis deepens

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Gripped by gang violence, a new cholera outbreak and widespread shortages of food, water and fuel, the crisis in Haiti has worsened in recent months. Many are calling for international intervention, even as the U.S. continues to deport Haitian migrants back to the island nation. Jacqueline Charles, who covers the Caribbean and Haiti for The Miami Herald, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the crisis.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.