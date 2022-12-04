#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Violence and instability in Haiti as ongoing crisis deepens

Audio

Gripped by gang violence, a new cholera outbreak and widespread shortages of food, water and fuel, the crisis in Haiti has worsened in recent months. Many are calling for international intervention, even as the U.S. continues to deport Haitian migrants back to the island nation. Jacqueline Charles, who covers the Caribbean and Haiti for The Miami Herald, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the crisis.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch