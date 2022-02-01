Tuesday on the NewsHour, vaccines could soon be available for children under age 5 raising hopes and new questions for parents. Also, diplomatic efforts are intensifying across Europe amid the threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine, and new reports reveal former President Trump proposed seizing voting machines in an attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
Segments From This Episode
-
What parents need to know about a possible COVID vaccine for children under age 56 min
-
News Wrap: Olympics organizers try to allay COVID fears as opening ceremonies approach5 min
-
Diplomatic efforts intensify across Europe amid threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine11 min
-
Who is most likely to suffer from long COVID?7 min
-
How Trump attempted to use federal agencies to seize voting machines after 2020 election7 min
-
Rep. Ro Khanna on his new book ‘Dignity in a Digital Age’8 min
-
How Tom Brady’s record-breaking career changed the game of football7 min