What parents need to know about a possible COVID vaccine for children under age 5

Judy Woodruff:

Children younger than 5 may be able to get a COVID vaccine by the end of this month.

Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration today to authorize two low-dose shots for children between 6 months and 5 years old. At the same time, Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, are investigating whether three doses would work better.

This has been long awaited by many.

And, for more, we turn to Dr. Yvonne Maldonado. She's a professor of pediatric infectious disease at Stanford University. She has helped conduct trials for the under-5 vaccine.

Dr. Maldonado, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, what do you think of this move by Pfizer?