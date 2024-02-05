Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, a bipartisan Senate deal to fund border security, Israel and Ukraine looks like a no-go after House Speaker Johnson says it's "dead on arrival." Secretary of State Blinken returns to the Middle East to push for a truce and release of hostages held in Gaza. Plus, delays in Donald Trump's insurrection case push his court dates further into election season.
