Federal judge in Texas hears case that could overturn FDA approval of abortion pills

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Maea Lenei Buhre
Maea Lenei Buhre
Leave your feedback
A federal judge in Texas heard a case that could force the FDA to revoke its approval of mifepristone. The drug is one part of a two-pill regimen for medication abortions which account for more than half of all abortions in the U.S. and has been relied on heavily since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Geoff Bennett discussed the case with Sarah Varney of Kaiser Health News.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more