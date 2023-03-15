Federal judge in Texas hears case that could overturn FDA approval of abortion pills

A federal judge in Texas heard a case that could force the FDA to revoke its approval of mifepristone. The drug is one part of a two-pill regimen for medication abortions which account for more than half of all abortions in the U.S. and has been relied on heavily since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Geoff Bennett discussed the case with Sarah Varney of Kaiser Health News.

