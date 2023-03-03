Walgreens ends sale of abortion drug in some GOP-controlled states where it remains legal

Walgreens, the nation’s second-largest pharmacy chain, said it will not dispense abortion pills in several states where the drug remains legal. The decision comes after nearly two dozen Republican attorneys general wrote to the company threatening legal action. Sarah Varney of Kaiser Health News joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the decision.

