Walgreens ends sale of abortion drug in some GOP-controlled states where it remains legal

Amna Nawaz
Courtney Norris
Walgreens, the nation’s second-largest pharmacy chain, said it will not dispense abortion pills in several states where the drug remains legal. The decision comes after nearly two dozen Republican attorneys general wrote to the company threatening legal action. Sarah Varney of Kaiser Health News joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the decision.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
