Federal officials scrutinized for ignoring warnings as migrant children were put to work

Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Karina Cuevas
Karina Cuevas
In February, a New York Times investigation exposed how thousands of migrant children are working in jobs across the country in violation of child labor laws. The Times now reports that the Biden administration was made aware of the risks facing these children as it relaxed vetting procedures to them out of overwhelmed shelters quickly. Stephanie Sy discussed the report with Hannah Dreier.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
