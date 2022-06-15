Federal Reserve implements highest interest rate hike in decades to combat inflation

Judy Woodruff:

The Federal Reserve ramped up efforts to fight inflation with a notable interest rate hike today. Officials voted to raise the Fed's benchmark rate by three-quarters-of-a-point.

That is a jump higher than expected just a week ago. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell acknowledged that the ongoing series of hikes meant to tamp down inflation might also slow growth later this year. And the Fed projected unemployment would rise to 4 percent by 2024.

Our economics correspondent, Paul Solman, reports on the Fed's plan to get more aggressive.