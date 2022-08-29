Fighting in southern Ukraine raises concerns over nuclear plant occupied by Russian forces

Nick Schifrin:

Ukraine's targets are Russian forces, who currently occupy nearly 20 percent of the country's south and east. Today's offensive appears to focus on the Kherson region, especially west of the Dnipro River and the city of Kherson. Kherson city was captured during the initial invasion with the help of Russian tanks that left occupied Crimea.

Early on, Kherson residents demonstrated and even stopped Russian military vehicles with the power of their protest. But Russian forces silenced all dissent and launched what Ukrainian officials call a campaign of terror. Many residents fled and became internally displaced people, or IDPs, as the mayor of nearby Kryvyi Rih told us in May.

Oleksandr Vilkul, Mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (through translator): The IDPs who come here are running from hell. The information we received from people in occupied territories, executions, torture and rape are the standard practice.