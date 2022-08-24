Ukraine marks Independence Day as Russia strikes civilian targets

Amna Nawaz:

As we reported earlier, it was another day of grisly attacks on civilians in Ukraine, as Russian forces struck a train station in the central region of the country, killing and wounding dozens.

That strike coincides with Ukraine's Independence Day and comes exactly six months since the start of the war. It was a stark reminder of the brutal fight already waged and the battle ahead.

Residents in Kyiv but woke to the usual wails of air raid sirens, but an unusual parade featuring destroyed Russian tanks rolled through downtown, as Ukraine marked its first Independence Day since Russia's invasion, a show of defiance six months into the war.

In a poetic address to his nation, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy promised victory.