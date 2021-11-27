Finding family: a reporter shares her personal story of adoption and reunion

Kaomi Lee:

With most of the state in drought conditions and half the state in severe drought…

As Almanac's Greater Minnesota reporter, I usually report on stories from around the state. This story is a little different.

This is actually when I became a citizen.

Fifty years ago, I was adopted as an infant from South Korea and sent to a Lutheran pastor and his wife in rural Minnesota. I thought I left Korea with just a name, a presumed birth date and the clothes on my back, with no hope of finding family. Little did I know I also had something very powerful my DNA, and I'm not alone.