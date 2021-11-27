COVID-19 vaccines and children: What you need to know

Dr. Sallie Permar:

Yeah. So this is one of the most scrutinized vaccine processes that we've ever seen roll out in all of history. And because of that, we actually know it's one of the safest vaccines that we've ever had available to us and the most effective vaccine. One of the most effective. And we know that because this has been a very public process from the original producing of the vaccine all the way through giving it in all of the trials. And then since then, because we are watching literally millions of people get vaccinated, collecting the data on what is going on with individuals after they get vaccinated.

And of course, I think parents all have heard that in our young adults and adolescents, there was a very rare side effect that was picked up from all of this scrutiny, and it was myocarditis or inflammation around the heart that occurred very rarely, maybe 20 to 40 in a million doses. And it did occur more often in males than females in that age group.

But one thing that as a pediatric infectious disease doctor I think is quite notable about the vaccine associated myocarditis is that it was extremely mild when you compare it to the virus associated myocarditis, both from COVID or from other viruses. So with a virus associated myocarditis, it requires lifesaving intervention, sometimes heart lung bypass, and creates a lot of heart damage that children then have to live with. But the vaccine associated myocarditis, these were very mild, treated with just ibuprofen, and children walk out of the hospital the next day without any evidence that there's any long term issue that's going to arise. And we have not seen myocarditis at all in the younger age group that five to 11 age group. And so we have good reason to think that it won't even occur.