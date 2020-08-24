Fires of historic magnitude ravage a California short on resources

A deadly and unprecedented wave of wildfires is burning across California. They have claimed at least seven lives, damaged 1,200 structures and led to nearly a quarter million evacuations. Especially in Northern California, small fires sparked by lightning have merged into monstrosities. Stephanie Sy reports and talks to Jeff Lemelin, battalion chief of the Sonoma County Fire District.
