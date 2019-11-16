First official from OMB testifies in impeachment inquiry

Heather Caygle:

Yes. So there was actually a break in the hearing after President Trump tweeted his attack. Chairman Adam Schiff read the tweet to your Y and then she responded. There was a break for House votes before the hearing resumed again. And so several Republicans, you know, on their way to the House floor said privately that they were dumbfounded by this tweet. This is kind of their worst nightmare.

Trump is a very unpredictable president, and they had spent all week preparing for this hearing and encouraging their lawmakers on the committee to not attack your Yovanovitch, because she's a very well-respected senior diplomat. And they did not want to be looking like they were trying to discredit her while they were trying to discredit Democrats investigation. And so President Trump came out and did the exact opposite of that. And not only did he do that, but he did admit hearing.

And so Republicans really didn't know how to respond. We saw that, as you said, they didn't defend the tweet. And then once the hearing resumed all of them who were asking her questions really took care to heap praise on her and her career. And I think that was kind of to try to help ease the pain that they thought that this tweet inflicted.