Floating drums and lederhosen: Ben Folds’ musical journey

Ben Folds:

I considered the school the doorway to the world where they made music. But I had a southern accent and at Miami they were all New York kids. I was so intimidated by that. And then so I come in with this drum set, which I paid precisely $27 for, I saved up for over a summer, which is an old plywood kit that was falling apart. The other kids had really nice drum sets. Uh, those things were horrifying to me. It was horrifying not to be dressed the right way. I didn't have the right t-shirt. Didn't have the right shoes. What I'm not so proud of is that I lost the scholarship because I got into somethin' that could be described as a fight but was more of me just gettin' myself beaten up really badly and goin' to the hospital all night.