After recent chaos, Hong Kong protesters hold peaceful march

Hari Sreenivasan:

Good evening. Thanks for joining us.

In what could be the largest demonstration yet, pro-democracy protesters filled the streets of Hong Kong today marching through heavy rain towards government offices to call for reform. Citing previous violence, police initially banned the protesters from marching but the rally, which had police approval quickly overwhelmed the city's Victoria Park and spilled into the nearby streets. The march remained peaceful with no reports of clashes with police. A smaller group remained outside government offices late into the night. The organizers of the pro-democracy movement say there were 1.7 million protesters.

Quarts reporter Mary Hui is in Hong Kong. She joins us now via Skype. Thanks.

So this last week has seen some changes in how the protests are functioning. Where did the protesters go from here?