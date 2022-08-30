Flooding, treatment plant failure leaves Jackson, Mississippi without drinking water

Mississippi's capital city is coping with a water crisis after a treatment plant broke down, leaving thousands without drinkable water. The governor declared a state of emergency and asked the National Guard to help distribute water to Jackson's 180,000 residents and businesses. Nick Judin of the Mississippi Free Press joined John Yang to discuss the concerns.

