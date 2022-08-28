News Wrap: Residents urged to evacuate at floodwaters rise in Mississippi

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Sunday, a major flood threat faces Mississippi as the Pearl river is expected to crest 8 feet above flood stage on Sunday. Residents in Jackson have been advised to evacuate. Plus, Two U.S. warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, and a Mickey Mantle baseball card set a new record at auction.
