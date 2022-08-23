Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, primaries in Florida and New York set up the fight for control of Congress in the midterms. Then, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency discusses a possible return to the Iran deal and the risks of a Russian-controlled power plant in Ukraine. Plus, with suicides accounting for more than half of all U.S. firearm deaths, calls grow for more prevention measures.
