Florida residents take stock of damage as rescues continue after Ian

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Mike Fritz
Mike Fritz
Lorna Baldwin
Lorna Baldwin
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Bruno Federico
Bruno Federico
Leave your feedback
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, at least 34 people have been confirmed dead — including 27 in Florida — a number that is expected to increase. As damage estimates grow, Ian may become one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. John Yang reports.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Bruno Federico is an Italian videographer, editor and documentary filmmaker based in Bogotá.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: