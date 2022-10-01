Florida residents take stock of damage as rescues continue after Ian

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

By —

Kaisha Young

By —

Bruno Federico

Audio

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, at least 34 people have been confirmed dead — including 27 in Florida — a number that is expected to increase. As damage estimates grow, Ian may become one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. John Yang reports.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.

@lornabaldwin
By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Bruno Federico

Bruno Federico is an Italian videographer, editor and documentary filmmaker based in Bogotá.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: