News Wrap: Ukraine retakes city in area Putin illegally declared part of Russia

In our news wrap Saturday, Russian forces are retreating from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the Biden administration secured a prisoner swap with Venezuela that freed seven Americans, Las Vegas marks the five-year anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, and former president Jimmy Carter turns 98.
