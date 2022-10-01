What to know about the reeling financial markets right now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its worst September since 2002 and its worst monthly drop since March 2020. And the S&P 500 and NASDAQ are on track to experience their first three-quarter losing streaks since 2009. Roben Farzad, host of Virginia Public Radio's Full Disclosure podcast, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the markets.

