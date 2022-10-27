Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian face decisions on how or if they will rebuild

William Brangham:

You know, Judy, we have asked everyone we have talked to that question, and, to a person — doesn't matter if they lost a few shingles on their house or their entire house — nobody is leaving.

I mean, people who love Florida love Florida, and that's what's keeping them around here. Again, the bigger question is, does it make sense for the government to be encouraging people and signaling to people that it's OK to stay here?

I mean, every time these roads are cleaned, and new power lines get strung up and new sewer systems are put in, that is the government saying, this is OK to live here, rebuild.

And it's just a question, as climate change intensifies, and there is this potential steady parade of monster storms coming from the Gulf right over there, how do you allow that process to go forward? And I asked the local councilman who lives here. And his argument was that better building codes is the solution.

And, certainly, there are houses here that took a direct hit, and they survived, businesses and houses. They made it through the storm. The problem is, is that to build your house up high and to build it like a fortress costs a lot of money. And the problem then is that the wealthy can afford to do that and can come here and build or stay here and build, whereas the poorer residents of this community cannot.

And so that kind of progress fundamentally changes a community. And many researchers who study this whole process of how we build or not build in vulnerable areas say that this process, which is seemingly favoring wealthy people, is not a smart way to go about it, that we have to find a better way of figuring out how and where we allow people to live in vulnerable places.

But Ian will contribute to that debate, but it's by no means going to be a settled issue.