Floridians focus on recovery after Ian as death toll climbs

As the death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian continues to climb, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit the state on Wednesday, after a visit Monday to Puerto Rico, which is still reeling in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Nick Pachota, vice mayor of Venice, Florida, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the recovery effort.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
