How Pennsylvania’s midterm races impact the future of politics

With just over five weeks left until the midterm elections, we look at Pennsylvania and two high-profile races expected to have a significant impact on both the state and country's political futures. Jonathan Tamari, national political reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Candy Woodall, Congress and campaigns reporter for USA Today, join Geoff Bennett to dig into the dynamics of both races.

