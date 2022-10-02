News Wrap: Soccer match in Indonesia ends in tragedy

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Sunday, over 125 people died and hundreds were injured in Indonesia after a soccer match descended into chaos, polls closed in Brazil's general election, and Ukrainian officials say Russia attacked President Zelenskyy's hometown with drones, leveling a school.
