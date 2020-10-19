For caregivers, a difficult job becomes nearly impossible during the pandemic

Amna Nawaz:

We heard earlier from some front-line health care workers, but let's turn now to a different kind of essential worker, a few of the more than 50 million caregivers in this country who provide help to loved ones or to clients.

We spoke with some who volunteer, who work in-home, and some family caregivers to hear what their past few months have been like

Matt Berzok. My son Ben is a 16-year-old with autism.

When the pandemic started, Ben went from being fairly structured and programmed to all of a sudden having no structure. It was pretty anxiety-provoking, especially for Ben, who over time got more and more anxious.